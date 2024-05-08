Lions wary of URC strugglers Cardiff

The last time Cardiff won a game in the United Rugby Championship (URC), Santa was still covered in chimney dust.

Cardiff beat the breathless Dragons in a Boxing Day dust-up, and on Saturday they meet a team in red, though one with no reason to be endowed with the Christmas spirit.

The Lions are still in the — albeit a long shot — hunt for a place in the top eight and they urgently need to show more claws than Claus against Cardiff at Ellis Park (6.15pm).

Cardiff have suffered nine consecutive defeats in all competitions, but as Lions assistant coach Barend Pieterse was keen to point out, some of those defeats were close.

Five of it came by six points or fewer, leaving Pieterse wary, publicly anyway.

“They were unlucky in one or two of those games. They are a good team,” Pieterse said.