Argentinian import’s earnings hit R4m

It is fitting to recall the first line of Don't Cry For Me, Argentina as the earnings of a horse bred in the South American country hit R4m at Turffontein on Sunday.
“It won’t be easy, you’ll think it strange,” crooned the singer and that perfectly sums up the career of Puerto Manzano who — after his victory in the Jubilee Stakes — heads for Durban for the Wernars team and the Hollywoodbets Durban July.
It hasn’t been easy for Puerto Manzano. Many of his nine career wins have been close affairs. He won the Betway Summer Cup in November by a half a length from Safe Passage and just less than that distance in the London News Stakes.
The judge was required in the Premier’s Champion Challenge in April when the import got home by the width of cigarette paper from former stablemate Second Base.
Punters have probably found the gelding’s dominance quite strange. They are used to seeing top horses sired by the likes of Dynasty, Silvano and Trippi. The majority will never have heard of Puerto Manzano’s sire, Seek Again.
Describing the Johan Janse van Vuuren inmate as the “true professional” after Sunday’s win, Keagan De Melo confirmed he would partner the five-year-old in the Durban July for which the weights will be released on Tuesday.
Owner Laurence Wernars wasn’t at Turffontein on Sunday as he had flown to Istanbul to attend the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan. The entertainment was better at the city track.
It is a show of loyalty by the season’s leading jockey, De Melo, to ride the gelding in the July as he knows — if the horse’s performance 12 months ago is any guide — the best he can expect is a top-four finish.
In 2002 Puerto Manzano — apparently not a good traveller — beat two home finishing 16th of 18 behind this column’s tip, Sparkling Water.
Both Van Vuuren and De Melo stated they hoped the gelding would draw favourably. He was well positioned in gate five last year, and that proved no advantage.
Puerto Manzano’s starting price of 5-1 in the Jubilee suggests that most punters — and pundits — expected Sunday’s grade 3 race would just be a workout ahead of his trip to Durban. Borderline July hope Jimmy Don started well backed at 9-4 but was never a serious factor.
Janse van Vuuren has saddled 66 winners this season and his three-year-old filly, Empress Game, could add to that total when she contests the second race at the Vaal on Tuesday.
The daughter of Pathfork attracted betting support on her recent debut and was beaten half a length. She could go one better this time in the Wernars silks.
Gavin Lerena, who rides Empress Game, has an each-way shout on Van Vuuren’s filly, Vivacious Spirit, in the third race, but the three-year-old faces two tough rivals in Rose For Trippi and Rozara. The latter has an inside draw which is not in her favour.
The jockey arrangements are interesting in the final leg of the Pick Six. S’manga Khumalo is sure to have been offered the ride on Turffontein winner Fully Loaded, yet he switches to Lulu’s Boy, whom he has partnered on occasion.
At six years of age one might have thought there was not a lot more to come from Lulu’s Boy but he must go into exotic perms along with Fully Loaded and De Melo’s mount, Phinda Mzala.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (13) Hotarubi (12) Hawkbill (11) George Handel (1) Pembroke
2nd Race: (6) Empress Game (4) Together Again (3) Southern Style (1) Wilkies
3rd Race: (6) Rozara (3) Rose For Trippi (5) Vivacious Spirit (2) Big Eyed Girl
4th Race: (1) Street Art (4) Raffles (3) Willow’s Wish (8) Paton’s Tears
5th Race: (3) Callmewhenuneedme (5) Samoa (6) Looking Hot (8) Love Bite
6th Race: (7) Clean Living (4) Virginia Beach (3) There She Goes (1) Laetitia’s Angel
7th Race: (3) Cleaver Greene (6) Sheldon (7) Cabinet Shuffle (4) Val D’Orcia
8th Race: (7) Phinda Mzala (6) Lulu’s Boy (1) Fully Loaded (12) Gal Gadot
Argentinian import’s earnings hit R4m
Puerto Manzano now heads for Durban and the Hollywoodbets Durban July
Fourie and De Melo dominate Scottsville meeting
Fourie has four plum grade 1 rides at Scottville’s sprint feast
Before Scottsville raid, Azzies hope Sheela can notch sixth win
