Mixed emotions for Tarry at Durban July barrier draw

Pool B’s peril at the World Cup goes beyond the usual suspects, and the last group stage game against Tonga could be the crucial one for the Boks.
Former champion trainer Sean Tarry may have experienced three emotions after Tuesday’s draw for this year's Hollywoodbets Durban July — joy, disappointment and anger.
Tarry’s joy will be that his talented filly, Bless My Stars, drew in pole position, but the suspicion is that bookmakers have got their sums right quoting the three-year-old at odds of 33-1.
The disappointment for the Randjesfontein trainer, chasing his third July win, is that the draw for his other female runner, Rain In Holland, could hardly have been worse. The 14-1 chance in the market drew one from the outside in gate 17.
One plus factor is that S’manga Khumalo will be in the saddle on Rain In Holland and he was drawn 12 of the 18 runners when successful on Sparkling Water in the race 12 months ago.
Tarry’s third emotion will have been anger that his stayer, Nebraas, didn’t make the final field and was only named as first reserve.
He will point to Nebraas having been positioned above Pacaya in the final log so deserving a place ahead of the Justin Snaith inmate.
The July panel can put forward the defence that the winner of the Greyville 1900 (Pacaya) and Cup Trial (Winchester Mansion) got “preferential consideration” under the conditions of the race. Also the form of the 1900 was boosted when second-placed Winchester Mansion won the Cup Trial.
The draw could certainly have been kinder (gate 15) for Rascallion who, in February, was the horse given as the early tip for Business Day racing followers when his price was 20-1. After Tuesday’s draw, Vaughan Marshall’s charge is nearly back to that price. The gelding is generally an 18-1 chance.
While not deserting Rascallion, this column will be putting forward another horse to back for SA’s most famous race in the column on June 30. No rule prevents punters from backing more than one runner in a race.
Despite drawing wide at gate 14, Mike de Kock’s runner, Safe Passage, third in the race last year, is 6-1 second favourite with See It Again heading the market at 7-2.
Keagan De Melo has been booked to ride three Tarry horses at Thursday’s meeting at Turffontein, the pick of which may be Longsword in the second race. The three-year-old’s half-brother, Turbo Power, was carded to contest the second race at Greyville on Wednesday.
Longsword was racing against winners when fifth behind Main Contender on his second start and this R500,000 son of William Longsword is now back in maiden company. His chief rival could be the Azzie stable’s youngster Storm Ahead.
Tarry’s R1.1m filly, October Fair, was partnered to her second win by De Melo in April and this season’s leading jockey retains the ride in the sixth race. Alec Laird’s filly, Lunar Ballade, rates the main danger.
The Lucky Houdalakis stable will be on a high after None Other’s win in the Track & Ball Oaks at Scottsville. Total Surrender will be fancied to notch his second win when the Flower Alley gelding contests the fourth race.
Once again, De Melo will be the man to beat as he partners Silvano’s Song for the second time for trainer Stuart Pettigrew. The son of Silvano wasn’t a cheap buy at R550,000.
SELECTIONS
First race: (6) Rose Greenhow (5) One Religion (2) Khateera (3) Mocha Macaroon
Second race: (5) Longsword (10) Storm Ahead (1) Nazare (6) Mambo’s Call
Third race: (1) Green Bubbles (9) Lady Elliot (8) Fairy Circle (10) Little Miz Swagger
Fourth race: (9) Silvano’s Song (10) Total Surrender (4) Ryan’s Dream (1) Jet Dynasty
Fifth race: (1) Crimson Princess (3) Escape Artist (4) Avoontoast (5) Namaqua Blossom
Sixth race: (4) Lunar Ballade (1) October Fair (10) Mamaquera (2) Say Yes
Seventh race: (6) Tre Amici (2) Axel Collins (1) Siberian Steel (5) Iron Sky
Eighth race: (1) Coldhardstare (3) Celtic Rumours (8) Rozarra (2) Big Eyed Girl
Mixed emotions for Tarry at Durban July barrier draw
While the trainer will be happy that Bless My Stars is in pole position, Rain In Holland is one from the outside in gate 17
