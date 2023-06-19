De Kock has two Durban July runners as he chases sixth win

Less-than-expected reduction fuels concern about recovery prospects for the world’s second-biggest economy
When it comes to the Durban July, punters want to know what Mike de Kock is saddling in SA’s most famous race. Probably the country’s best-known trainer, the 59-year-old has won the grade 1 event five times.
De Kock’s winning run started in 2002 with Ipi Tombe and this victory was followed by Greys Inn (2004), Bold Silvano (2010), Igugu (2011) and Sparkling Water (2022).
Safe Passage and Dave The King are the two horses De Kock is relying on to provide him with his sixth July success and he’s managed to persuade Belgian-born star, Christophe Soumillon, to fly out and partner the former. The four-year-old son of Silvano finished third in 2022.
This will be the second visit to SA in 2023 for the 10-times French champion jockey. In January, he partnered Desert Miracle to victory in the grade 1 Majorca Stakes.
A pointer to De Kock’s July runners demanding the utmost respect is that Safe Passage — despite a poor run in the Greyville 1900 — is second favourite for the 2,200m race at 7-1.
Craig Zackey, who will be attached to the powerful Dean Kannemeyer stable next season, has been confirmed for Dave The King. The Global View colt was bred and is co-owned by golf legend, Gary Player.
Dave The King was formerly trained by Vaughan Marshall who runs this column's long range tip, Rascallion, in the July. The reason for the change of stables has not been revealed.
The final field for the 2023 Durban July will be released at lunchtime on Tuesday. The big question is whether the Gold Circle panel will include both Winchester Mansion and Pacaya who are quoted at short prices in the ante post market.
Trainer Justin Snaith has already confirmed jockey JP van der Merwe as the rider of Pacaya. Richard Fourie rode the Trippi gelding in the Greyville 1900 but he now switches to stablemate Without Question which looks a significant decision.
Sean Tarry’s hopes of a third July run probably rest with Rain In Holland with the former champion trainer hoping that S’manga Khumalo can repeat his feat of 2013 when he won on Heavy Metal.
Meanwhile, Frankie Dettori will be out to delight his legion of fans at his last Royal Ascot meeting which gets under way on Tuesday.
The world-renowned jockey has a bright chance of a winner in the first race — the Queen Anne Stakes — in which the Italian partners Inspiral for the Gosden stable. Bookies make the race a match between Inspiral and Modern Games (William Buick) with both quoted at 7-4.
The King Stand Stakes is one of the highlights of day one and John Quinn’s filly, Highfield Princess, will be tough to beat with her blistering early speed.
Dettori rides Manaccan for trainer John Ryan, but a bigger danger to Quinn’s runner is likely to be the Australian sprinter, Coolangatta, who will be ridden by James McDonald.
2000 Guineas winner Chaldean looks another top mount for Dettori and Andrew Balding’s three-year-old has been priced up 2-1 favourite for the St James Palace Stakes.
Jockey 'drain' continues as De Melo heads for Hong Kong
Argentinian import's earnings hit R4m
Dettori hopes to bid farewell to Royal Ascot in style
