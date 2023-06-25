Weak global data, rate hikes and inflation worries made it an ‘ugly week’ for stocks
It is alarming to see the chaos in municipalities up and down the country. Is it too much to hope that the ANC will be responsible in opposition, regroup, run whatever municipalities it is running better and come back renewed to move SA forward?
South Africans need to see the big picture regarding budgets. Johannesburg has an R80bn budget for 5-million people. Nairobi, Kenya, has a budget of R5bn for 5-million people. Mangaung (Bloemfontein) has a budget of R10bn for its 500,000 people, while Lagos, Nigeria, also has R10bn to spend on 15-million people.
Kenya has a national budget of R300bn for 50-million people and Nigeria, with 250-million people, has a national budget of R400bn, and most of its tax revenue is from oil. Very few people pay taxes.
SA has a R2.1-trillion budget for 60-million people. I fear we are living in a postapartheid bubble that will pop given the way politicians are running our cities and country.
If SA is reduced to a Nigeria, future SA governments (the EFF?) will have to try to pay government workers and social grants, as well as provide services with a budget of about R100bn.
SA’s politicians and voters should think hard about this, because if the trajectory of deindustrialisation continues, we will end up like the rest of Africa and 90% of salaries, grants and services will be wiped out.
How will we survive?
Thomas Masuka
LETTER: Postapartheid bubble
