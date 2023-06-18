Sport / Other Sport

Jockey ‘drain’ continues as De Melo heads for Hong Kong

Champion elect follows a long list of SA riders to make good in the former British colony

18 June 2023 - 16:29 DAVID MOLLETT
Picture: 123RF/CHRIS VAN LENNEP

The latest episode of SAs jockey “Brain Drain” has resulted in Keagan De Melo — certain to be crowned champion rider at the end of July — making a decision to continue his career in Hong Kong. 

News of the relocation of the 29-year-old Alberton-born jockey was released by the Hong Kong Jockey Club.

De Melo emphasised what a loss he would be to racing in this country when booting home four winners at Hollywoodbets Scottsville on Saturday. They included Track & Ball Derby winner, Runaway Song.

The path from SA to Hong Kong has been a familiar one for the country’s top riders over the past three decades. The list includes Basil and Anton Marcus, Dougie Whyte, Bartie Leisher, Felix Coetzee, Anthony Delpech, Aldo Domeyer, Grant van Niekerk, Lyle Hewitson and Luke Ferraris.

Though not all the relocations have had happy endings — notably Van Niekerk — the majority of these jockeys became household names with punters in the former British colony.

Hewitson battled to get rides on his first visit to Hong Kong, but since teaming up with trainer Dougie Whyte his fortunes have taken a turn for the better and he’s ridden 45 winners this term. Ferraris, son of former SA champion trainer David Ferraris, has ridden 29 winners.

The news of De Melo’s departure will be disappointing news for trainers Dean Kannemeyer and Johan Janse van Vuuren who have both seen the champion elect win big races for them this season.

A recent winner for the Kannemeyer-De Melo partnership was Gimme A Prince who justified favouritism in the recent Golden Horse Sprint (grade 1) at Scottsville.

De Melo has partnered the son of Gimmethegreenlight to all of his six wins.

Argentinian-bred import, Puerto Manzano, trained by Johan Janse van Vuuren, has been ridden to two big race wins by De Melo this season with victories in the Betway Summer Cup and Premier’s Champions Challenge.

It would be the cherry on top of his most memorable season if De Melo could win the forthcoming Durban July on the five-year-old.

The final field for this year's July will be announced at a function at 11am in Durban on June 20 and the Gold Circle panel will have deliberated hard in deciding which borderline horses will — or will not — run on Saturday July 1.

There are 23 of the 61 entries left and the panel must decide on the final field of 18 runners plus two reserves. This means there are going to be unhappy owners when the participants are announced.

The intriguing question is whether the panel will find room for both Greyville 1900 winner, Pacaya, and Cup Trial victor, Winchester Mansion. They are both in single figures in the ante post market — Winchester Mansion the shorter of the duo at 15-2 and Pacaya priced at 9-1.

In the view of Turftalk editor, David Thistleton, there will be a “public outcry” if Pacaya doesn’t make the final field. Punters who have backed the Justin Snaith inmate will lose their money.

Thistleton believes the panel may leave out both Nebraas and Jimmy Don. The former on the grounds that he’s more of a Gold Cup horse and the latter because he finished fifth in the Jubilee Stakes.

In his assessment of the final field, Thistleton feels both Silver Darling, also trained by Snaith, and Time Flies will get the green light to run.

