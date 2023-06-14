Sport / Other Sport

Fourie can change the luck for Kotzen stable

Jockey partners trainer’s filly, Hold My Hand, in the Track & Ball Oaks at Scottsville

14 June 2023 - 14:42 DAVID MOLLETT
If — after her four lengths maiden win a year ago — someone had told trainer Glen Kotzen that his filly, Hold My Hand, would be beaten in her next nine starts, he’d have pointed them towards a psychiatrist.

That, however, is the story since Richard Fourie partnered the daughter of Gold Standard to her maiden win and he’ll be out to change her luck when he rides her for the second time in Saturday’s Track & Ball Oaks at Hollywoodbets Scottsville.

With Cousin Casey finishing last in the Gold Challenge and out of the Durban July, Glen Kotzen is also due a change of big race luck and Hold My Hand can do just that at the Maritzburg track.

The filly’s placed runs in the SA Fillies Guineas and Woolavington 2000 means she’s got a higher merit-rating than any of her eight rivals which include two highveld-trained females in None Other and Light Of The Moon.

This column has been in None Other’s corner for most of the season, but her Woolavington run was disappointing and she finished behind Light Of The Moon. Perhaps she is feeling the effects of a busy season after contesting three big races on the highveld.

Justin Snaith runs Silverlinks whom Fourie has partnered to three wins. She can get involved for the places on her best form but her merit-rating is 18 points inferior to Hold My Hand.

Paul Peter will be delighted with the way his son, Tony, has kicked off his training career and the stable are sure to fancy their chances of winning the Track & Ball Derby with their five-year-old, Shangani.

Once again, it is Fourie who will be the one to beat as he reunites with Aragosta whom he partnered into third place in the Betway Summer Cup in November.

Aragosta’s close third behind Sea Master in the Lonsdale suggests that Mike de Kock has got the four-year-old back to his best and he gets the vote to win Saturday’s grade 3 contest.

Dean Kannemeyer saddles three of the seven Derby runners and presumably Runaway Song, the mount of Keagan De Melo, is the stable elect. The gelding has never raced further than 1,600m so — with a merit-rating of 92 — may have to settle for minor prize money.

Turffontein hosts an eight-race programme on Thursday and it offers the choicely bred filly, Call To Glory, another chance to leave the maiden ranks. The daughter of Kingman takes on eight rivals in the fifth race.

Candice Dawson’s juvenile, My Soul Mate, a half-sister to Salvator Mundi, looks a progressive youngster and may pose the main threat to Alec Laird’s filly.

Gavin Lerena, who rides My Soul Mate, has some fancied mounts at the meeting including Dr Faustus (fourth race) and Ballroom Bliss in the final leg of the Pick 6.

A R400,000 buy as a yearling, Dr Faustus is trained by Johan Janse van Vuuren who also saddles the likely favourite, Viva De Janeiro. However, the three-year-old was beaten by Fully Loaded last time out and that winner failed to frank the form at the Vaal on Tuesday.

A better ride for De Melo could be Cicadidae who is likely to start favourite in the third race. The filly attracted betting support when third on her recent debut.

SELECTIONS

TRACK AND BALL DERBY

(Scottsville, Saturday)

1 (2) Aragosta

2 (4) Shangani

3 (3) Salvator Mundi

4 (5) Runaway Song

TRACK AND BALL OAKS

(Scottsville, Saturday)

1 (2) Hold My Hand

2 (7) None Other

3 (10) Light Of The Moon

4 (8) Silverlinks

Vaal selections

(Thursday)

1st Race: (3) Count Your Chances (7) Holocene (1) I’m A Man (4) Misava

2nd Race: (6) Kwazzi’s Lady (1) Bold Fortune (4) Lady Calavera (3) Paton’s Tears

3rd Race: (7) Cicadidae (1) United We Stand (2) Primrose Path (5) Andi’s Girl

4th Race: (6) Dr Faustus (1) Viva De Janeiro (7) Moola Man (3) Magic Prince

5th Race: (1) Call To Glory (7) My Soul Mate (2) Inevitable (3) Oriental Odyssey

6th Race: (10) Royal Guide (1) Celestial City (2) Bob’s Your Uncle (7) Vitellius

7th Race: (6) United Council (12) Elembee (1) Crimson Princess (2) Wokonda

8th Race: (4) Island Beauty (2) Ballroom Bliss (3) Angel’s Wish (13) Go Dream Machine

Charles Dickens has two Equus awards in his sights

Stablemates Trip Of Fortune and Charles Dickens — trained by Candice Bass-Robinson — are set to clash in Saturday’s Gold Challenge
Sport
1 week ago

Fourie and De Melo dominate Scottsville meeting

The two riders have eight winners between them
Sport
1 week ago

Fourie has four plum grade 1 rides at Scottville’s sprint feast

All eyes on the Hollywoodbets racecourse on Saturday morning
Sport
1 week ago
