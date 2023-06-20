Snaith’s five Durban July runners draw favourable gates

Investors are also bracing for hawkish testimony from Fed chair Jerome Powell to Congress
Study finds most CEOs think artificial intelligence is not as destructive or as advanced as some assume
Competition Tribunal chair Tembeka Ngcukaitobi asks for evidence the 51% in SAA was sold for R51
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
The SA-H2 fund aims to raise $1bn to fast-track the development of large-scale green hydrogen infrastructure assets across the country
The BER’s retailer confidence and profitability indices fell to their lowest levels since mid 2020, when hard Covid-19 lockdowns were in place
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe
Gunmen reportedly opened fire on restaurant and petrol station near Eli settlement
Flyhalf likely to take his place in the Rugby Championship opener
Fleet groundings and huge losses give way to huge profits and record orders
Justin Snaith — certain to be crowned champion trainer at the end of July — will fancy his chances of a sixth Hollywoodbets Durban July win after four of his five runners drew favourable barriers for the big race on July 1.
Probably the most important draw for Snaith was that of his up-and-coming three-year-old, Without Question, who will have red-hot jockey Richard Fourie in the saddle. The Cape-based trainer will be delighted the son of The United States drew gate two.
There was similar good news for dual July winner, Do It Again, who will be making his sixth appearance in SA’s most famous race. Gavin Lerena will partner the eight-year-old who will jump from gate six.
Snaith’s filly, Silver Darling, to be ridden by JP van der Merwe, owned and bred by Drakenstein Stud, drew gate eight. This is in strict contrast to the Woolavington 2000 where the daughter of Silvano drew 14 out of 14.
Pacaya, winner of the Greyville 1900, drew gate 12 and was better than stablemate, Pomp And Power, who drew the outside barrier.
Michael Roberts — bidding to become the third trainer to both ride and train a July winner — will be happy enough with the draw of seven for his star three-year-old, See It Again.
Other runners to draw good gates included Bless My Stars (gate one), Winchester Mansion (gate four), Billy Bowlegs (gate five) and the Gary Player co-owned and bred, Dave The King (gate 10).
Those with wide draws include Rain In Holland (gate 17), Trip Of Fortune (gate 16), Rascallion (gate 15) and Safe Passage (gate 14).
It is day two at Royal Ascot on Wednesday and the most fascinating race on the seven-event card is the Prince Of Wales Stakes which — if the betting market is correct — is a four-cornered contest between Luxembourg, Adayar, My Prospero and Bay Bridge.
Luxembourg — representing the powerful Aidan O’Brien-Ryan Moore partnership — is the 2-1 favourite after his impressive win in the Tattersalls Gold Cup in Ireland.
But the Irish raider faces three tough opponents including 2021 Epsom Derby winner, Adayar. Trainer Charlie Appleby believes the horse is back to his best and he will have William Buick in the saddle.
However, the best backed horse in the ante post market has been My Prospero with sustained support seeing the William Haggas inmate shortening from 7-1 to 7-2. The Newmarket trainer has told the media his runner will love the step up in trip and poses a big threat to the principals.
Sir Michael Stoute’s record at Royal Ascot is outstanding and he relies on Bay Bridge with Richard Kingscote booked for the ride.
Whatever his fate on Luxembourg, Ryan Moore, 8-13 to be top jockey at the meeting, has a good chance of winning the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes on Joseph O’Brien’s runner, Jumby. He tuned up for the race with a recent second in a grade 2 race at the Curragh.
Frankie Dettori, a 3-1 chance to be top jockey at his final Royal Ascot meeting, is certain to mount a strong challenge on Ralph Beckett’s runner, Prosperous Voyage. This horse won a grade 1 race in 2022.
As usual, a huge field will face the starter in the Royal Hunt Cup in which Blue For You — fifth of 16 at York last time out — could reward each-way support.
Snaith’s five Durban July runners draw favourable gates
Cape-based trainer will fancy his chances of a sixth Durban July win
Jockey ‘drain’ continues as De Melo heads for Hong Kong
Dettori hopes to bid farewell to Royal Ascot in style
Argentinian import’s earnings hit R4m
