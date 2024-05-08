History will be made in more than one way when the Springboks meet Portugal for the first time in a Test in Bloemfontein in July.
The match will be refereed by Hollie Davidson, the first woman to take charge of a Test involving the Springboks.
The appointment of Scotland’s Davidson was announced by World Rugby, with the match officials for all the June and July internationals.
Chris Busby from Ireland will be the man in the middle when the Boks kick off their 2024 season against Wales at Twickenham in London on June 22, while Australia’s Angus Gardner and Karl Dickson from England have been appointed to referee the Boks’ two Tests against Ireland in Pretoria and Durban.
SA’s AJ Jacobs has been appointed to referee the Test between Namibia and Portugal in Windhoek, where Griffin Colby is one of the assistant referees, a week before the Boks take on the Portuguese in Bloemfontein.
Three SA television match officials will also be in action during the midyear Tests. They are Marius van der Westhuizen, Quinton Immelman and Marius Jonker.
Aimee Barrett-Theron, Morné Ferreira and Immelman are on the panel for the World Rugby U20 Championship, which takes place in Cape Town in June and July.
Referee Davidson to make Bok history in Bloem
First woman to take charge of Test involving Boks
