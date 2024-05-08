Olympic flame arrives in Marseille amid tight security

The 'Belem', a three-masted ship that carries the Olympic flame, arrives in Marseille, France, ahead of the Paris Olympics, May 8, 2024. Picture: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER
Marseille — The Olympic flame reached Marseille, just outside the Old Port, amid tight security on Wednesday, 79 days before the Paris 2024 Games opening ceremony.
More than 150,000 people were expected to attend the ceremony after a six-hour parade of the three-masted Belem, which left Greece on April 27 with the flame after it was lit in Ancient Olympia 11 days earlier.
The ship was escorted by 1,024 boats.
About 6,000 law enforcement officers secured the area before Florent Manaudou, France’s 2012 Olympic men’s 50m freestyle swimming champion, brought the flame to land in the presence of President Emmanuel Macron.
Police canine units and elite forces snipers were also deployed.
“It’s an unprecedented level of security,” interior minister Gerald Darmanin said. “Life goes on in Marseille but in great security conditions.
“We conceived this event as a ceremony, the fifth of the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics on top of the opening and closing ceremonies,” said Paris 2024 executive director Thierry Reboul who is in charge of ceremonies.
“Marseille is the ideal spot to create memories.”
France's President Emmanuel Macron and France's sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera meet with officials at the Marina Olympique nautical base in Marseille, France, May 8 2024. Picture: LUDOVIC MARIN/REUTERS
“It was the obvious choice,” Tony Estanguet, the president of the Paris 2024 organising committee, said of Marseille, which was founded about 600 BCE by Greek settlers from Phocea.
That will be followed by a free rap concert on a floating stage in front of 45,000 spectators.
“It’s a huge honour and I think it’s an exceptional promotion for the city,” retiree and boat owner Henri Gerente, told Reuters.
“It will be watched by hundreds of millions of people, so I am very proud and I hope that everyone will participate in this momentum. It can only be a good thing for the economy and for everything else, for the image of the city. So I’m proud of it.”
The relay will start on Thursday with former Olympique de Marseille soccer players Jean-Pierre Papin, Didier Drogba and Basile Boli, as well as three-star chef Alexandre Mazzia among the torch bearers.
More than 10,000 people will take part in the torch relay before the flame reaches Paris and is installed near the Louvre, in the Jardin des Tuileries.
The Olympic opening ceremony will take place on the River Seine on July 26.
Olympic flame arrives in Marseille amid tight security
More than 10,000 people will take part in the torch relay before the flame reaches Paris
Marseille — The Olympic flame reached Marseille, just outside the Old Port, amid tight security on Wednesday, 79 days before the Paris 2024 Games opening ceremony.
More than 150,000 people were expected to attend the ceremony after a six-hour parade of the three-masted Belem, which left Greece on April 27 with the flame after it was lit in Ancient Olympia 11 days earlier.
The ship was escorted by 1,024 boats.
About 6,000 law enforcement officers secured the area before Florent Manaudou, France’s 2012 Olympic men’s 50m freestyle swimming champion, brought the flame to land in the presence of President Emmanuel Macron.
Police canine units and elite forces snipers were also deployed.
“It’s an unprecedented level of security,” interior minister Gerald Darmanin said. “Life goes on in Marseille but in great security conditions.
“We conceived this event as a ceremony, the fifth of the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics on top of the opening and closing ceremonies,” said Paris 2024 executive director Thierry Reboul who is in charge of ceremonies.
“Marseille is the ideal spot to create memories.”
“It was the obvious choice,” Tony Estanguet, the president of the Paris 2024 organising committee, said of Marseille, which was founded about 600 BCE by Greek settlers from Phocea.
That will be followed by a free rap concert on a floating stage in front of 45,000 spectators.
“It’s a huge honour and I think it’s an exceptional promotion for the city,” retiree and boat owner Henri Gerente, told Reuters.
“It will be watched by hundreds of millions of people, so I am very proud and I hope that everyone will participate in this momentum. It can only be a good thing for the economy and for everything else, for the image of the city. So I’m proud of it.”
The relay will start on Thursday with former Olympique de Marseille soccer players Jean-Pierre Papin, Didier Drogba and Basile Boli, as well as three-star chef Alexandre Mazzia among the torch bearers.
More than 10,000 people will take part in the torch relay before the flame reaches Paris and is installed near the Louvre, in the Jardin des Tuileries.
The Olympic opening ceremony will take place on the River Seine on July 26.
Reuters
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Olympic torch shines some small hope in a troubled world
Olympic torch lit in ancient Olympia
Paris City Hall to house Olympic flame on Bastille Day
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Wayde van Niekerk and Co punch their ticket to Olympics
SA fencer qualifies for Paris Olympics
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.