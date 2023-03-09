Tarry train builds up a head of steam as season progresses

Reports on Wednesday point to a resilient US economy, strengthening the case for a 50 basis point hike by the Fed
Sean Tarry is a guy who doesn’t like playing second fiddle. So his being R10m behind Justin Snaith in stake earnings this term is a subject best avoided with the former champion trainer.
However, after a slow start to the season, the Tarry train is building up a head of steam. The stable won two big races last weekend — the Wilgerbosdrift Fillies with Bless My Stars and the Hawaii Stakes with Under Your Spell.
At Turffontein on Saturday, Tarry has a good chance of another feature win with five runners in the grade 2 Senor Santa Stakes headed by Princess Calla and Big Burn.
Richard Fourie gets the ride on Princess Calla for the first time — something that Gavin Lerena is likely to be unhappy about. He won twice on the mare in the Cape season and a high draw might have been a factor in the mare's defeat in the Cape Flying Championship.
Lerena rides Prince Of Fire for Johan Janse van Vuuren and the gelding looks an unlikely winner.
Paul Peter did an outstanding job with Big Burn and the Elusive Fort filly is very much in the picture after her third place in the Tommy Hotspur Handicap. She is 2kg better off with the winner of that race, Rollwiththepunches.
While it is hats off to Roy Magner for landing a four-timer with Rollwiththepunches, it is the Randjesfontein trainer’s other runner, Taikonaut, who may emerge the main threat to the Tarry quintet.
Muzi Yeni — under suspension — will be miffed at having to watch this race on TV as he partnered the colt to wins in both the Sophomore Sprint and Lebelo Stakes. Marco van Rensburg gets the ride on the three-year-old.
It’s hard to know what to expect from the top-weight, Supreme Warrior, who finished lame on his last start. On his day, he is useful as he showed in last season’s KZN Guineas.
If there’s to be an upset, it could be provided by Corné Spies’ runner, Prophet. The gelding may have needed the outing when third behind stablemate, William Robertson, last month.
Some familiar names will contest the Aquanaut Handicap and here Lerena should go close on Fabian Habib’s four-year-old, Zeus. The gelding holds a number of his rivals on his recent third behind Shangani.
Marchingontogether is in the mix for the St John Gray stable with Arumugam in with a shout despite a disappointing last run.
Bookmakers’ eyes must have lit up when they saw Namaqua Blossom entered for the Sun Chariot Handicap — the filly has filled the runner-up berth in each of her past four outings.
Perhaps Keagan De Melo can work his magic on the daughter of Flower Alley, but both Quiet Rebellion and KwaZulu-Natal raider Electric Surge could make life difficult for the favourite. Not a race to risk the rent money on.
Tarry has three runners in the Derby Trial and the pick of the trio could be Billy Spellbound. The son of William Longsword hasn’t enjoyed much luck in his past two outings and can stay the trip which he is trying for the first time.
The early betting has Destiny Of Souls and Top Sail heading the market at 5-1 which is an indication that this might be the most competitive event on the 10-race programme.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (11) Pontiac (1) Fish Eagle (12) Sagan (2) Insightful
2nd Race: (2) Quantifier (1) Bronze Sword (3) Positive Attitude (4) Wonderworld
3rd Race: (2) Mercantour (7) Umthombo Wolwazi (8) Wind Water (5) Raffles
4th Race: (5) Billy Spellbound (1) Destiny Of Souls (3) Top Sail (9) Battleground
5th Race: (2) Raratonga Rose (8) Red Maple (4) Ipso Facto (6) Light Of Day
6th Race: (5) Gimme A Shot (1) Aragosta (2) Outofthedarkness (9) Bey Suyay
7th Race: (2) Princess Calla (9) Taikonaut (6) Big Burn (10) Prophet
8th Race: (2) Zeus (3) Marchingontogether (6) Arumugam (7) Good Council
9th Race: (7) Quiet Rebellion (6) Namaqua Blossom (4) Electric Surge (3) Capetown Beauty
10th Race: (5) Tamarisk Tree (1) Supreme Dance (6) Invincible Warrior (3) Willow's Wish
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.