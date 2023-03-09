MPs recommend Mosebenzi Zwane be suspended from parliament

Financial markets are betting there’s an 80% chance the Fed will hike rates by 50 basis points at its March 21-22 meeting
Parliament's ethics committee found the former mineral and resources minister breached the house's code of conduct on several occasions, mostly relating to his dealings with the Guptas
Former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane faces suspension from parliament, a sanction that is beyond what it usually metes out to transgressing MPs.
Parliament’s ethics committee found Zwane guilty of a slew of charges emanating from his time in office under former president Jacob Zuma, and recommended he be suspended from parliamentary debates for one term. If approved by the house, he will be ineligible to participate in debates for the current sitting, which ends in May 2024.
The recommended penalty goes beyond the maximum sanctions specified in the code of conduct for MPs: a reprimand in the house; a fine of 30 days’ salary; a reduction of salary or allowances for 30 days; the suspension of certain privileges; or a 30-day suspension from parliamentary debates or committees.
The committee relied on item 10.7.7.2 of the code which allows it to recommend a “greater sanction it deems appropriate” and not confine itself to the recommended penalties.
DA MP James Lorimer and the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) laid complaints against Zwane in 2017:
The committee found Zwane received benefits and hospitality that weren’t disclosed to parliament; neither did he provide documentary evidence to confirm he paid for the travel, hotel stay and chauffeur.
Zwane also failed to disclose registrable interests for the period 2015/2016 and thereby breached the code, a breach the committee recommended he forfeit five days’ salary.
Zwane did not deny issuing the press statement that brought the executive and parliament into disrepute, but the ethics found his actions breached the code and that he had violated the public’s trust.
For that, the committee wants him to apologise to the National Assembly, saying he abused his role on the interministerial committee.
“He did not discharge his obligations in terms of the constitution, to parliament and the public at large by placing the public interests above his own interests,” the committee said.
It further found him guilty of breaching the code for appointing advisers who were business associates of the Guptas, and he will have to apologise to the house for this transgression.
The committee made no finding on Zwane’s alleged misleading or lying in his responses to parliamentary questions, saying the house should deal with the matter.
The suspension from parliamentary debates for the rest of the parliamentary term is the proposed penalty for Zwane’s alleged involvement in the negotiations and approval of the sale of Optimum Coal Mine to the Gupta-owned Tegeta.
Zwane is already on “step aside” in the ANC after he was charged with fraud and corruption in September in a case related to the Vrede dairy farm scandal.
