Sport / Other Sport

Illegal betting market among bars facing horse racing, Asian conference told

Collaboration is also needed to brand the code as a sport of the highest integrity, and not only wagering, says chair Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges

19 February 2023 - 20:51 Agency Staff
Picture: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA
Picture: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA

Melbourne — In a scene-setting opening address at the 39th Asian Racing Conference in Australia last week, Asian Racing Federation (ARF) chair Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges encouraged racing leaders to embrace change and collaborate more in the face of global challenges.

Speaking to an audience of more than 700 delegates from 35 countries, Hong Kong Jockey Club CEO Engelbrecht-Bresges said, “As racing’s leaders, we must embrace change and we have to drive necessary changes more rapidly. We have to collaborate more to drive these changes from sharing our experiences to joint initiatives,” Engelbrecht-Bresges said.

“Most of the challenges we face can only be solved when we work together in a more strategic way and overcome the fragmented way of how racing is run, being at national, regional and global levels,” Engelbrecht-Bresges said.

Calling for joint efforts to uphold global standards in rules and practices to safeguard integrity, he said collaboration was needed to fight the illegal betting market; to brand racing as a sport of the highest integrity — and not only wagering.

He also said racing needs more cohesive efforts to better market the sport and to expand audiences. This could be done through the creation of a new technology platform to enable racing to grow in the international wagering business via global simulcasts and the World Pool.

Engelbrecht-Bresges said combined efforts were required to build a technology platform to enable racing to embrace Web 3.0 development and to ensure relevance to Gen Z consumers, while seeking ways to make racing more sustainable and reach Carbon Zero 2040 to ensure the long-term future of the sport.

Nine challenges

Pointing to key performance indicators such as rising average yearling sales prices, betting turnover and prize money increases, Engelbrecht-Bresges said racing “has successfully emerged from the Covid-19 crisis and has shown great agility and resilience. However, beyond these figures, racing faces significant global challenges going forward which, cannot be solved without fundamental changes and strengthening of collaboration and joint efforts to address these challenges.”

Engelbrecht-Bresges said racing faced nine key challenges — industry fragmentation, integrity, illegal and offshore betting operators, social acceptability, competition from other sports, an ageing customer base and engaging Gen Y and Z, branding racing as a global sport, sustainability and human resources.

He asked whether racing can move on to “solve its structural problems and final strategic solutions to ensure its long-term viability” while also addressing climate change — but he remains optimistic over the sport’s future.

“While I have outlined what our key challenges are — which seem to be daunting — in light of the great resilience and innovation racing has shown during the pandemic, I see significant opportunities by embracing challenges and changes.”

In the second session of the conference business programme, Engelbrecht-Bresges pointed to a desired further advance of World Pool growth against a backdrop of a widening gap between sports and racing betting — and disturbing illegal betting growth at almost twice the rate of the legal market between 2019 and 2021.

“Global liquidity is the key for all pari-mutuel operators and in turn for racing industry revenue and updating racing wagering, integration protocols for a global platform is imperative,” Engelbrecht-Bresges said.

Hong Kong Jockey Club

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Bid for Man United gathers steam with four ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Proteas remain miles behind the rest as World Cup ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Rashford’s purple patch continues as Man United ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Jadeja stars with career-best display as India ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
He looked like a Bok again, says Bulls coach on ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Two superstars expected to light up racing in SA and UK

Sport / Other Sport

Koster predicts Kommetdieding can make his mark in the stallion ranks

Sport / Other Sport

De Melo could have Dettori as rival in California

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.