Apprentice Solomons banned for three months

After an inquiry by the National Horseracing Authority, apprentice Joshwin Solomons has been slapped with a three-month ban after an incident at Kenilworth on February 25.
It appears Solomons cost the Peter Muscutt-trained Quasiforsure victory in the Gordon’s Gin Listed Jet Master Stakes by not riding him anymore 10m before the line.
The Sporting Post wrote that 21-year-old Solomons, a son of established local jockey Morné Winnaar, was charged with a contravention of Rule 62.2.3 in that he failed to ride Quasiforsure out to the end of the race, costing his mount first place.
He signed an admission of guilt and has been suspended from riding in races for 90 days from March 8 to June 5.
When assessing the penalty the stewards reportedly considered the degree of negligence, the status of the race, the prejudice to the owners regarding the difference in stake money between the winner and the second placing and the negative effect to the reputation of horse racing.
Furthermore, they gave consideration to the mitigating points, the manner in which Solomons conducted himself during the line of questioning, his plea of guilty to the charge, and the remorse that he showed.
The reaction from the industry was sympathetic to Solomons in the aftermath, with some questioning the potential absence of guidance and mentorship for young jockeys. In a chat with the Sporting Post, Solomons said he appreciated the support from so many and apologised to those stakeholders who had been prejudiced by his error.
“I know I made a terrible mistake and I am sorry. I understand why I need to be punished. I have learnt a lesson but have also seen how many kind and supportive people there are in racing,” he added.
Solomons said he will stay in the Western Cape and do riding work to maintain his fitness while serving out his suspension.
The Manenberg-born rider, who is sponsored by Chase Liebenberg Photography, joined the SA Jockey Academy in 2018 and rode his first winner for recently retired trainer Dennis Drier on Dune Dance at Greyville on November 6 2019.
He was crowned Cape Apprentice Jockey Of The Year in 2022. He has ridden 81 career winners to date.
