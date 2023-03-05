Heffer’s decisions put Hollywood’s star in the ascendancy

US Fed officials, however, are sticking to their hawkish rhetoric that interest rates will need to increase further and this remains a headache for the markets
When it comes to the right decisions in racing this term, Hollywood boss, Owen Heffer, is clear of his field.
The head of the KwaZulu-Natal based betting operator has seen his company progress from winning minor races countrywide to playing major roles in grade 1 races. Anfields Rocket’s win in Saturday’s WSB SA Classic at Turffontein was Hollywood’s third grade 1 success this season.
“If anyone had suggested at the start of the season that we’d win three grade 1 races, I would have said they were crazy,” said Hollywood racing manager, Anthony Delpech, after Anfields Rocket had carried the now familiar yellow and purple colours to victory in the R1.5m race.
Hollywood are not only involved in racing, but also sponsor Brentford in the Premier League and Dundalk racecourse in Ireland. They will soon be as well known in the UK as betting giants William Hill and Ladbrokes.
In a move similar to that of Godolphin — the global thoroughbred breeding operation and horse racing team — buying a top horse from another stable in Europe, it was suggested to Heffer — apparently by another Hollywood trainer Clinton Binda — that it might be worth approaching Robert Maroun to see if he was prepared to sell his unbeaten son of Coup De Grace.
The answer was yes and the deal was done. No price has been revealed, but Hollywood got R937,500 back on their outlay on Saturday with the first cheque for the grade 1 race.
“I’m ecstatic [with the win] as we got him for nearly nothing,” enthused Maroun after Saturday’s race. He was referring to Anfields Rocket having cost just R11,000 when purchased from Klawervlei Stud. That’s some bargain buy.
With 200m to run in Saturday’s race, a win for the small stable of Erico Verdonese looked on the cards with his 33-1 shot, Jimmy Don. The colt unleashed a finishing burst down the centre of the course, but Raymond Danielson kept Anfields Rocket up to his work on the inside rail to get the verdict by a length.
Billy Bowlegs did well to finish third from a shocking draw and he was followed home by Eye Of The Prophet, winner of the first leg of the Triple Crown.
The disappointments of the race were the Mike de Kock duo of East Coast and Shoemaker, Royal Victory and Egoli Mile winner, Laguna Verde. After holding a prominent position early in the race, East Coast fell away to finish in midfield about five lengths behind the winner.
Shoemaker, the mount of Richard Fourie, finished even further back and punters won’t be backing this colt again in a hurry. It was revealed De Kock was watching the race from Australia and he will be disappointed that both his runners failed to fire.
Though Electric Gold failed to feature in the Classic, it was a successful meeting for trainer Sean Tarry who captured the Wilgerbosdrift Fillies Classic with Bless My Stars and the grade 2 Hawaii Stakes with Under Your Spell.
S’manga Khumalo and Richard Fourie had a battle royal in the Fillies Classic with the first-named — back after suspension — getting Bless My Stars’ nose down on the line to just thwart the favourite, Feather Boa.
It was a frustrating result for Feather Boa’s owners who have now seen their talented filly finish second in three of her last four races.
This column’s fancy — the 6-1 chance None Other — finished a creditable third to earn the third cheque of R125,000.
Sean Tarry introduced a smart newcomer in the second race with Lucky Lad making an impressive debut in the hands of Fourie. Kentucky-based breeder Antony Beck had to go to R850,000 to secure the Gimmethegreenlight colt from Varsfontein Stud, but it may prove money well spent.
