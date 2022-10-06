×

Sport / Other Sport

Birkett’s name firmly in the hat for the Fish

His form suggests he is primed for a second canoeing title this year

06 October 2022 - 14:47 Nick Tatham
Andy Birkett. Picture: GAMEPLAN MEDIA/ANTHONY GROTE
Andy Birkett. Picture: GAMEPLAN MEDIA/ANTHONY GROTE

Cradock — After a monumental performance at the recent ICF Canoe Marathon World Championships where he won gold in the men’s K1, Andy Birkett has put in a last-minute entry for the Fish River Canoe Marathon starting on Friday.

Birkett’s exploits in Portugal last week showed he is far from finished on the international stage and it was his second international title after he won gold at the World Games in the US a few months earlier.

With one Fish K1 title to his name Birkett’s form suggests he is primed for a second this year. He will not have the usual competition as many paddlers opted to stay in Portugal for the ICF Ocean Racing World Championships — also this weekend.

Birkett’s partner for his two K2 victories at the Fish, Greg Louw, will be on the start line with a number of other podium hopefuls.

Young Matthew Fenn made the trip from East London while there is a strong contingent of Citi Bank Change a Life paddlers heading down from KwaZulu-Natal with the experienced Thulani Mbanjwa.

Birkett’s Dusi Canoe Marathon title-winning partner David Evans made the trip north from the Winelands with the likes of Bartho Visser and Thomas Lovemore who also came up from the Western Cape.

The Johannesburg contingent will provide a stern test for anyone looking for a podium finish with Clinton Cook, Wayne Jacobs and Siseko Ntondini among the hopefuls from Gauteng.

Another paddler who returned from Portugal to race in the Fish this weekend is Christie Mackenzie. The Euro Steel star won bronze in the Under-23 women’s K1 race and will be one of the top contenders going into the SA K1 River Championships this weekend.

Bridgitte Hartley will be out to defend her K1 title that she won in 2018. She opted out of travelling to Portugal for the World Championships and will be ready to tackle the exciting two-day race from Grassridge Dam to Cradock.

Another podium contender in the women’s race is Tracey Oellermann and there will be a strong charge from the juniors in the field.

The strong field of paddlers will start the 48km first stage on Friday morning at Grassridge Dam to the overnight stop at Knutsford.

The Fish River Canoe Marathon takes place on Friday and Saturday.

