DAVID SHAPIRO: Cyril did well to stash those dollars

Abdul Davids recommends that investors focus on the long term and use the prevailing market volatility as a good opportunity to build their portfolios
Brokers can manipulate price data and spreads because MetaQuotes hands over control of the MT4 and MT5 apps’ code base to licensees
Lesufi beat the DA’s Solly Msimanga to the role with 38 votes to the latter's 22, on Thursday
At Cathay, pilot attrition has been higher than normal, with permanent pay cuts of as much as 58% playing a big role
Future interest rate hikes are no longer a given but will be data dependent
Operating conditions also deteriorated for the first time in 2022, with concerns about the high cost of living continuing to drive a sharp rise in salaries
Country has plenty of solar and hydropower potential, but there are calls for moderation so as not to disrupt biodiversity or blight the Alps
Saskia won bronze in the K1 junior women’s category in Portugal and the next day, with sister ValmaJean, secured silver for SA
Turning one of its museums into offices looks retrogressive, but may attract the best staff
However much we choose to maul President Cyril Ramaphosa over concealing the robbery of a cupboard full of dollars from his farm in Limpopo, we can’t challenge his investment foresight, even if he might have contravened exchange control regulations and not observed appropriate levels of corporate governance.
Holding cash in dollars has been the only game in town; the only investment that has offered safety against the meltdown experienced in financial markets this year. A dollar would have bought R16 on January 1 and R18 on October 1. If he had continued keeping those dollars stashed away, which I am sure was Cyril’s investment plan all along, the alleged $4m that went missing would have been worth R8m more this year alone. That’s a gain of 12.5%, compared with a loss of 14% on the JSE all share index...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
DAVID SHAPIRO: Cyril did well to stash those dollars
The greenback is the only investment that has offered safety from the meltdown in financial markets this year
However much we choose to maul President Cyril Ramaphosa over concealing the robbery of a cupboard full of dollars from his farm in Limpopo, we can’t challenge his investment foresight, even if he might have contravened exchange control regulations and not observed appropriate levels of corporate governance.
Holding cash in dollars has been the only game in town; the only investment that has offered safety against the meltdown experienced in financial markets this year. A dollar would have bought R16 on January 1 and R18 on October 1. If he had continued keeping those dollars stashed away, which I am sure was Cyril’s investment plan all along, the alleged $4m that went missing would have been worth R8m more this year alone. That’s a gain of 12.5%, compared with a loss of 14% on the JSE all share index...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.