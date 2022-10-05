×

Sport / Other Sport

LALI STANDER: It’s 2022, and there’s still no male-female golf competition

05 October 2022 - 18:37 Lali Stander

Sure, we can make excuses for why the Internationals took yet another hammering at The Presidents Cup — like the loss of key players to LIV Golf — but the bare facts of the matter point to a tournament that is now so heavily one-sided that it is in danger of losing its appeal.

If it hasn’t already...

