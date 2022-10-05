Spot gold is up 0.4% at $1,722.09 per ounce, while US gold futures rose 0.6% to $1,730.10
Thursday, October 6 2022
Roger Baxter tells Joburg Indaba the Transnet mess has cost miners about R50bn in lost revenue for the year so far
He is tipped as a contender for a cabinet appointment, possibly the minister of trade & industry
The deal will see the R7.67bn gold miner take control of Mogale Gold and the Mintails SA Soweto Cluster
Business Day TV talks to Andrew Dabalen, World Bank chief economist for Africa
Operating conditions also deteriorated for the first time in 2022, with concerns about the high cost of living continuing to drive a sharp rise in salaries
In September, Kim Jong-un said an updated nuclear policy law meant that denuclearisation talks would never be an option
Introducing mixed teams could be a boost for the Presidents Cup
Kyle Cowan gives a useful overview of what has gone wrong at Eskom, why, and who is to blame.
Sure, we can make excuses for why the Internationals took yet another hammering at The Presidents Cup — like the loss of key players to LIV Golf — but the bare facts of the matter point to a tournament that is now so heavily one-sided that it is in danger of losing its appeal.
If it hasn’t already...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
LALI STANDER: It’s 2022, and there’s still no male-female golf competition
Sure, we can make excuses for why the Internationals took yet another hammering at The Presidents Cup — like the loss of key players to LIV Golf — but the bare facts of the matter point to a tournament that is now so heavily one-sided that it is in danger of losing its appeal.
If it hasn’t already...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.