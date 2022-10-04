Athletes mourn Comrades legend Samuel Tshabalala

Group of producers is expected to cut output by more than 1-million barrels a day at a meeting scheduled for Wednesday
Like Kwasi Kwarteng they like to avoid scrutiny and many do not want to be intellectually eclipsed
Consulting firm will no longer provide project management services to business lobby group after former executive and employee charged with tender fraud at Transnet
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to be the ANC's candidate to replace Makhura
Industry survey shows fintech and edtech accounted for a quarter of private equity financing of start-ups and early stage companies in 2021
Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa says government dithering on local future of electric vehicles, as well as technical brain-drain, a threat to motor industry
The union offers a possible model for workers wanting to push back against large companies that take most of the profits
Growing number of people fall victim to shoddy installations and fraudsters
First black man to win the marathon in 1989 is remembered for his humility
Verstappen opened the campaign with two retirements from the first three rounds — the only two times he has failed to finish this season
The practice of showering people with praises upon their death is common. But once in a while the praises are genuine.
After the death of Samuel Tshabalala, the first black man to win the Comrades Marathon in 1989, many people associated with the race sent their condolences to the family and shared their views of the man from Frankfort in the Free State.
All have described him as a good human being.
Shaun Meiklejohn, Comrades champion in 1995, said that the incredible trailblazing feat in 1989 could not have happened to a more deserving athlete.
Obituary – Samuel Tshabalala (Comrades Race Number 6051)Setting a fantastic time of 6:10:40 in his very first Comrades in 1987, Sam would continue to improve with a 5:54:34 the following year. In only his third Comrades run, and his first Down Run pic.twitter.com/E1ojPQ1GME— ComradesRace (@ComradesRace) October 3, 2022
Obituary – Samuel Tshabalala (Comrades Race Number 6051)Setting a fantastic time of 6:10:40 in his very first Comrades in 1987, Sam would continue to improve with a 5:54:34 the following year. In only his third Comrades run, and his first Down Run pic.twitter.com/E1ojPQ1GME
“Unlike most sportsmen, runners are generally a humble lot. And Sam was right up there when it comes to humility. A genuinely good man and that great win couldn’t have happened to a nicer man.”
Meiklejohn was out “in the trenches” with Tshabalala that glorious May 31 Sunday in 1989 and has vivid memories of the event. He had been pencilled in as a favourite to win the race with perennial winner Bruce Fordyce sitting out the race that year.
“I don’t think anyone knew me because many thought I was Bruce Fordyce when I went into the lead,” said Meiklejohn, who resembled Fordyce.
“It was a shock to me to be leading because I knew I was not fit so when Sam caught up with me, I was greatly relieved. We ran together for a while and exchanged a few pleasantries before he left me at the top of Cowies Hill. He looked in great shape and I was not surprised that he went on to win the race,” said the man who finished fifth that year for his maiden gold medal.
The great Sam Tshabalala has died. I will miss you Sam. You were a worthy @ComradesRace champion ( 1989) and you were a good friend. Your win changed the race, for the better, for ever— Bruce Fordyce (@BruceFordycerun) October 3, 2022
The great Sam Tshabalala has died. I will miss you Sam. You were a worthy @ComradesRace champion ( 1989) and you were a good friend. Your win changed the race, for the better, for ever
They ran together again for a while in the following years’ Comrades.
“I remember running with Sam again in 1990 and he told me the other competitors were playing mind games saying the pace was too fast or too slow. He told me he liked to just run his own race, and I said to him I also do the same. He was such a nice man.”
Frith van der Merwe, whose record-breaking run in 1989 was overshadowed by Tshabalala’s feat, also has fond memories of the runner.
“I knew Sam very well back in the day. He was such a humble and uncomplicated person who loved running. As you know, he was involved in a bad taxi accident and he showed his strength by pulling through and running again. I visited him in hospital after the accident and it was amazing how he recovered.”
Fordyce was among prominent figures on social media paying his respects.
“The great Sam Tshabalala has died. I will miss you Sam. You were a worthy Comrades champion [1989] and you were a good friend. Your win changed the race, for the better, forever,” the nine-time Comrades winner tweeted.
Tshabalala was 65 years old. His family has yet to release details of his funeral.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Athletes mourn Comrades legend Samuel Tshabalala
First black man to win the marathon in 1989 is remembered for his humility
The practice of showering people with praises upon their death is common. But once in a while the praises are genuine.
After the death of Samuel Tshabalala, the first black man to win the Comrades Marathon in 1989, many people associated with the race sent their condolences to the family and shared their views of the man from Frankfort in the Free State.
All have described him as a good human being.
Shaun Meiklejohn, Comrades champion in 1995, said that the incredible trailblazing feat in 1989 could not have happened to a more deserving athlete.
“Unlike most sportsmen, runners are generally a humble lot. And Sam was right up there when it comes to humility. A genuinely good man and that great win couldn’t have happened to a nicer man.”
Meiklejohn was out “in the trenches” with Tshabalala that glorious May 31 Sunday in 1989 and has vivid memories of the event. He had been pencilled in as a favourite to win the race with perennial winner Bruce Fordyce sitting out the race that year.
“I don’t think anyone knew me because many thought I was Bruce Fordyce when I went into the lead,” said Meiklejohn, who resembled Fordyce.
“It was a shock to me to be leading because I knew I was not fit so when Sam caught up with me, I was greatly relieved. We ran together for a while and exchanged a few pleasantries before he left me at the top of Cowies Hill. He looked in great shape and I was not surprised that he went on to win the race,” said the man who finished fifth that year for his maiden gold medal.
They ran together again for a while in the following years’ Comrades.
“I remember running with Sam again in 1990 and he told me the other competitors were playing mind games saying the pace was too fast or too slow. He told me he liked to just run his own race, and I said to him I also do the same. He was such a nice man.”
Frith van der Merwe, whose record-breaking run in 1989 was overshadowed by Tshabalala’s feat, also has fond memories of the runner.
“I knew Sam very well back in the day. He was such a humble and uncomplicated person who loved running. As you know, he was involved in a bad taxi accident and he showed his strength by pulling through and running again. I visited him in hospital after the accident and it was amazing how he recovered.”
Fordyce was among prominent figures on social media paying his respects.
“The great Sam Tshabalala has died. I will miss you Sam. You were a worthy Comrades champion [1989] and you were a good friend. Your win changed the race, for the better, forever,” the nine-time Comrades winner tweeted.
Tshabalala was 65 years old. His family has yet to release details of his funeral.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Comrades glory for security guard Tete Dijana
KEVIN MCCALLUM: The inimitable Bruce Fordyce can say what he likes, and I listen
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.