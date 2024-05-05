POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa to receive report on 30 years of democracy
Power minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is expected to hold a briefing on the Energy Action Plan
05 May 2024 - 17:17
President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has been criss-crossing the country before the 2024 general elections, is this week set to receive a report reviewing the country’s three decades of democracy.
Minister in the presidency responsible for planning, monitoring & evaluation Maropene Ramokgopa is set to hand over the review to Ramaphosa on Wednesday. It will then be released publicly...
