Oxford Economics: more of the same in ‘ANC+’ election scenario
Baseline scenario is benign but growth stays low
29 April 2024 - 05:00
A post-election national coalition of the ANC with five small parties would require no drastic move away from the party’s policy direction and would not shock the rand, but economic growth would remain stuck below 2%, says leading advisory firm Oxford Economics.
There would be slow progress towards fixing problematic state-owned enterprises, power cuts would remain a problem, inflation would decline only slowly and supply-side constraints would limit the economic growth rate to 0.7% this year and 1.44% in 2025...
