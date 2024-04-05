ANTHONY BUTLER: The ANC has the edge in changing spiritual landscape
African independent churches, evangelical bodies and ‘prosperity churches’ are now centre of faith
05 April 2024 - 05:00
The Easter weekend offered a useful reminder that SA society is changing in ways that might leave some of our political parties behind.
This remains a predominantly Christian society. The 2022 census suggested that a full 85% of South Africans consider themselves Christian, with fewer than one in 10 describing their beliefs as “traditional African”. No other religion reaches even 2%. ..
