Jacob Zuma is now officially the leader of the MK party
Zuma is technically still a member of the ANC though he was suspended after he announced his support of the MK party in December
16 April 2024 - 16:30
Former president Jacob Zuma is now the leader of the uMkhonto WeSizwe (MK) party, replacing Jabulani Khumalo who had initially registered with the party with the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC).
This means Zuma’s face will appear on the national ballot paper for MK instead of Khumalo after the newly formed political party informed it of the leadership changes. ..
