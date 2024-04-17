Malema says EFF willing to work with MK party after elections
EFF leader says he and his MK counterpart Jacob Zuma plan to meet after the May 29 general election to discuss collaboration
17 April 2024 - 19:48
The EFF and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party are willing to work together and could meet to discuss a formal arrangement after the May 29 general election.
“We have no problem with [former] president [Jacob] Zuma [leader of the NMK party],” EFF leader Julius Malema said on Thursday while on the campaign trail. He added Zuma had notified him in December of his intention to support MK, which shares the same name as the now disbanded armed wing of the ruling ANC, before the former president publicly announced his move away from the governing party. ..
