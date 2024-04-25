IFP considers possible cabinet positions after May 29 elections
Discussions with other parties will begin once official results have been tallied, party president Velenkosini Hlabisa says
25 April 2024 - 16:59
The IFP has started internal discussions regarding preferred cabinet portfolios for its members in the event of the May 29 elections resulting in a coalition government.
Formal discussions with other parties will only begin “once elections are done and figures are on the table”, IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa told Business Day. Negotiations with other parties regarding positions or portfolios would be done in a responsible manner and will be based on competencies of individuals, he added. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.