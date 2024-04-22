MK aims to force SA firms to list on JSE
Manifesto includes nationalising natural resources and the Reserve Bank
22 April 2024 - 05:00
The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party seeks to force the listing of major SA companies on the JSE as part of an overhaul of the country’s financial sector as outlined in its manifesto.
More than 20 companies were delisted in 2022 for reasons that included M&A,especially among small and medium caps. Departures included Mediclinic, Distell, Massmart, PSG Group and Clover...
