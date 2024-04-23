Election will not be business as usual, says analyst
Everything to play for with a third of voters still undecided, Sanusha Naidu tells event
23 April 2024 - 18:40
The ANC’s widely expected decline in electoral support in the general election could force it into a power-sharing agreement with smaller parties, political analyst Sanusha Naidu said.
Several polls suggest the ANC’s voter share could fall below 50% for the first time as the electorate has grown discouraged with the party’s underwhelming performance in government. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.