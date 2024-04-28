POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Deadline for MK to file papers at apex court
Hearing on whether to disqualify Jacob Zuma as a parliamentary candidate will be held on May 10
28 April 2024 - 18:51
The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, led by former president Jacob Zuma, has until Tuesday to file papers opposing the bid by the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) to disqualify him as a candidate to parliament.
The hearing is set for May 10, just 19 days before the election date. The IEC is appealing an earlier judgment by the electoral court, which found that Zuma’s 15-month prison for contempt of a Constitutional Court order is not a sentence because the former president could not appeal. ..
