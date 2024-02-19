IEC unlawfully registered MK as political party, ANC tells court
Governing party claims the electoral body flouted regulations in the September 2023 registration
19 February 2024 - 05:00
The ANC has hauled the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party — which is backed by former president Jacob Zuma — and the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) to court over the newly formed party’s registration.
The governing party wants the electoral court to declare the IEC’s registration of MK, which bears the same name as the ANC’s disbanded military wing, invalid and unlawful, saying the electoral body flouted regulations when registering it in September 2023...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.