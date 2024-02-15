Is 2024 the EFF’s year?
Polls have shown the EFF’s support moving steadily closer to that of the DA. Analysts suggest an increase in support, but not enough to unseat the official opposition. Still, will the firebrand party be able to manoeuvre itself into a position of power once the polls are closed?
15 February 2024 - 05:02
The EFF, more than any other South African political party, embodies Otto von Bismarck’s quote: “Politics is the art of the possible, the attainable, the art of the next best.”
“Next best” may just be the key phrase if election polls are to be taken at face value. They suggest a significant rise in support for the party, peaking at about 20% in this year’s election — nearly double its support in 2019 and nudging the territory of the official opposition, the DA...
