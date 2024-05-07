The events of mid-July 2021 did not escape me. As a born-free, I thought I’d seen the worst it can get with FeesMustFall. As young South Africans we had no mental image of a country on the brink. For me, that would change during those eight days in July.
The focus this week on the DA’s new television advert depicting the SA flag on fire ignores a truth we seem to have forgotten: as was the case in 2021, the ANC, EFF and now MK are objective chaos. They will burn our country.
A stark choice lies ahead. I hope reality reaches us in the next three weeks and not only after it is too late.
Hlumelo Jubase
LETTER: Stark choice ahead
Hlumelo Jubase
