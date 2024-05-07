Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Stark choice ahead

07 May 2024 - 16:43
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: ALAISTER RUSSEL
Picture: ALAISTER RUSSEL

The events of mid-July 2021 did not escape me. As a born-free, I thought I’d seen the worst it can get with FeesMustFall. As young South Africans we had no mental image of a country on the brink. For me, that would change during those eight days in July.

The focus this week on the DA’s new television advert depicting the SA flag on fire ignores a truth we seem to have forgotten: as was the case in 2021, the ANC, EFF and now MK are objective chaos. They will burn our country.

A stark choice lies ahead. I hope reality reaches us in the next three weeks and not only after it is too late.

Hlumelo Jubase
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: EFF, MK ignore reality of manifesto proposals

Referring to South Korea and Japan as examples of successful land reform is misdirect given the reality of those two countries' history
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Pollsters get it wrong

Each new poll sensation is instantly followed by a week or two of breathless media attention
Opinion
2 weeks ago

LETTER: Why Zuma is eligible

Ineligibility does not apply to the former president because his sentence is not appealable
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
JONATHAN BOTHA: The two-pot retirement system is ...
Opinion
2.
Failure to end the illicit cigarette trade has ...
Opinion
3.
AYABONGA CAWE: How spatial inequality still ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
DUMA GQUBULE: Ramaphosa’s ludicrous pledges on ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
TOM EATON: Thabo Mbeki’s public forays a relief ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: NPA part of ANC’s election campaign

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: How likely is an ANC-EFF doomsday coalition?

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: New parties would perpetuate ANC’s fiscal follies

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.