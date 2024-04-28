Opinion / Letters

LETTER: New parties would perpetuate ANC’s fiscal follies

New entrants assume the government has access to unlimited amounts of money

28 April 2024 - 14:54
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Rise Mzansi Leader Songezo Zibi addresses the media at the Launch of the new Movement at Costitutional Hill in Braamfontein Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
Rise Mzansi Leader Songezo Zibi addresses the media at the Launch of the new Movement at Costitutional Hill in Braamfontein Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

When I read all the election promises of considerable increases in social grants and salaries for domestic workers, it is clear that the country is doomed to fail.

The same mistake that has caused serious problems for the ANC is being repeated by other parties, which assume the government has access to unlimited amounts of money. That may explain why we have so many new political parties contesting the May 29 elections. They will only realise how wrong they are when service delivery comes to a sudden standstill because the funds have run out.

Perhaps those who took over from the previous government had reason to be fooled, but right now the democratic government has no money, so the new political parties must move with caution before they run into serious problems that may be hard to reverse.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa
Midrand

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Ipsos survey: voters unimpressed with ANC as election nears

Survey no prediction of results, market research firm warns as political parties go into high gear to convince voters
Politics
2 days ago

MARK BARNES: Don’t expect a change of government this election

A new party, possibly a new leader, is what’s required — no baggage, no lingering loyalty
Opinion
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: SA at 30 — between despair and hope

Country is less steady than was promised by the heady early years of democracy
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Failure to end the illicit cigarette trade has ...
Opinion
2.
BRIAN KANTOR: Wealth may matter more than income
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: A first step in the right direction
Opinion / Editorials
4.
LUNGILE MASHELE: What delays the use of land for ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
GUGU LOURIE: Canal+ plays strong-arm game with ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.