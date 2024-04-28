Rise Mzansi Leader Songezo Zibi addresses the media at the Launch of the new Movement at Costitutional Hill in Braamfontein Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
When I read all the election promises of considerable increases in social grants and salaries for domestic workers, it is clear that the country is doomed to fail.
The same mistake that has caused serious problems for the ANC is being repeated by other parties, which assume the government has access to unlimited amounts of money. That may explain why we have so many new political parties contesting the May 29 elections. They will only realise how wrong they are when service delivery comes to a sudden standstill because the funds have run out.
Perhaps those who took over from the previous government had reason to be fooled, but right now the democratic government has no money, so the new political parties must move with caution before they run into serious problems that may be hard to reverse.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa Midrand
LETTER: New parties would perpetuate ANC’s fiscal follies
