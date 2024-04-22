Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Pollsters get it wrong

Each new poll sensation is instantly followed by a week or two of breathless media attention

22 April 2024 - 15:29
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: ALAISTER RUSSEL
Picture: ALAISTER RUSSEL

I refer to Jonny Steinberg’s most recent column (“Devil is in the details in divisive predictions about election,” April 19).

I’ve also been chuckling at the pollsters and their ever-more-sensational predictions. Rather than swinging votes or electioneering, as ever in SA one gets closer to the truth when one follows the money.

Each new poll sensation is instantly followed by a week or two of breathless media attention, garnering the pollster intense media coverage, radio slots, TV interviews and, no doubt, great marketing collateral to tout their services to big corporate and government clients.

It’s exactly as pollsters do in the equally hit-and-miss developed West.

Stuart Meyer
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
ALEXANDER PARKER: Lull in load-shedding is not ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
GERHARD JANSE VAN VUUREN: Trouble in store for SA ...
Opinion
3.
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Botswana speaks out against ...
Opinion
4.
GAVIN RICH: Poor weekend aside, decision to join ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: RMB did not select Takatso as partner for ...
Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.