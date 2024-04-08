LETTER: Ukraine stages civilian suffering

French forensics investigators, who arrived to Ukraine for the investigation of war crimes amid Russia's invasion, watch as Ukrainian colleagues examine the burnt remains of civilians exhumed from a grave in the town of Bucha, Ukraine, April 13 2022. Picture: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO
While Russian forces were in Bucha until March 30 2022, its residents moved freely around the town, used mobile phones and internet, and there were no complaints about our servicemen whatsoever. Russia withdrew troops from the town as a gesture of goodwill in the wake of progress at the Istanbul talks. (A draft peace treaty was agreed in late March).
Footage showing bodies strewn across the town appeared only after the Ukrainian armed forces entered the town, accompanied by foreign journalists apparently tasked with telling the public this fabricated story.
Results of the examination of the bodies from Bucha showed that most of the civilians died from fragments of anti-personnel 122mm shells fitting the D-30 howitzers (in service with the Ukraine military). People were not shot by Russian soldiers, as Kyiv insists, they were killed by the Ukraine army’s artillery strikes targeting Bucha, with some of the bodies likely brought from elsewhere.
No independent investigation was ever conducted to reveal the names of those killed, their origin, circumstances of their death, or to explain why bodies were moved from one place to another (as seen in photos from different sources). Multiple requests by Russia to international organisations, including the UN secretary-general and office of the high commissioner for human rights, remain unanswered.
Naturally, the organisers of this provocation have things to hide. Their goal was to disrupt the settlement between Russia and Ukraine (in support of Boris Johnson’s mission to Kyiv at the same time), and justify economic sanctions against Russia and loads of weapons for the Zelensky regime.
This is by no means a unique instance of a staged civilian suffering in Ukraine since February 2022.
Ilya Rogachev Russian ambassador to SA
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Ukraine stages civilian suffering
Footage showing bodies strewn across Bucha appeared only after the Ukrainian armed forces entered the town
I refer to the recent Reuters article, “Russian crimes in Ukraine ‘show a pattern of genocidal behaviour’,” (April 2). Lots of lies about what happened in Bucha are being pushed by Kyiv, with diplomatic and media support from the West. For objective observers, we’d like to present facts.
While Russian forces were in Bucha until March 30 2022, its residents moved freely around the town, used mobile phones and internet, and there were no complaints about our servicemen whatsoever. Russia withdrew troops from the town as a gesture of goodwill in the wake of progress at the Istanbul talks. (A draft peace treaty was agreed in late March).
Footage showing bodies strewn across the town appeared only after the Ukrainian armed forces entered the town, accompanied by foreign journalists apparently tasked with telling the public this fabricated story.
Results of the examination of the bodies from Bucha showed that most of the civilians died from fragments of anti-personnel 122mm shells fitting the D-30 howitzers (in service with the Ukraine military). People were not shot by Russian soldiers, as Kyiv insists, they were killed by the Ukraine army’s artillery strikes targeting Bucha, with some of the bodies likely brought from elsewhere.
No independent investigation was ever conducted to reveal the names of those killed, their origin, circumstances of their death, or to explain why bodies were moved from one place to another (as seen in photos from different sources). Multiple requests by Russia to international organisations, including the UN secretary-general and office of the high commissioner for human rights, remain unanswered.
Naturally, the organisers of this provocation have things to hide. Their goal was to disrupt the settlement between Russia and Ukraine (in support of Boris Johnson’s mission to Kyiv at the same time), and justify economic sanctions against Russia and loads of weapons for the Zelensky regime.
This is by no means a unique instance of a staged civilian suffering in Ukraine since February 2022.
Ilya Rogachev
Russian ambassador to SA
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Zelensky plans trip to SA to strengthen ties
IAN BREMMER: Nato without the US
Nato marks 75th anniversary with pledge of more aid to Ukraine
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Russian crimes in Ukraine ‘show a pattern of genocidal behaviour’
Russia says it does not recognise latest ICC warrants
ICC charges two Russian commanders with war crimes
Russian rights campaigner jailed for anti-war stance
LETTER: ANC-led government seems not to know what genocide is
LETTER: On the bloody side of history
ICJ case is a diplomatic win for SA, no matter the outcome
UN rights chief censures Kremlin over failure to protect Ukraine civilians
IVO VEGTER: SA’s stance on Islamist extremism is dangerously conflicted
A silent campaign to remember the victims of Soviet repression
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.