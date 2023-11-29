IVO VEGTER: SA’s stance on Islamist extremism is dangerously conflicted

Sub-Saharan Africa has become the “new epicentre” of violent Islamist terrorism, according to a report released earlier in 2023 by the UN Development Programme.

This has dragged a reluctant SA into the war against terror, especially with its deployment of an SA National Defence Force combat team to the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) Mission in Mozambique, where it is fighting an insurgency by Islamic State Mozambique and the Islamic State-aligned Ahlu Sunna Wal Jamaah.

This intervention has reportedly met with some success, but also with allegations of war crimes involving the unceremonious burning of what appeared to be enemy bodies in a bonfire.

This all appears rather ironic given SA’s historical hostility to foreign interventionism in the global war on terror. Former president Nelson Mandela rebuked US president George W Bush over the 2003 war in Iraq, saying, “They just want the oil.”

At the time the governing ANC downplayed the threat of jihadi terrorism in Africa, saying “US efforts to indoctrinate Africa with fears of Islamic terrorism, [are] to establish a US military mission in every African country, to control media, finances, religions and politicians.”

It is also ironic in the light of the government’s recent, implicitly partisan, response to the violation of a two-year ceasefire by Hamas, which governs Gaza, when it launched inhumane attacks against innocent civilians, including women and children, in Israel on October 7.

The department of international relations & co-operation did not condemn these attacks, or even name Hamas, but merely expressed “grave concern” over the “devastating escalation”, for which it blamed Israel. Only once, in passing, did the government describe the original Hamas attacks as “abhorrent”, and then only to draw an equivalence with the alleged Israeli “attack” on Al-Ahli Hospital.

Rejected right

The department claimed 500 people were killed and 1,000 injured in this “attack”, when in fact the death toll was greatly exaggerated by Hamas and the “attack” turned out to involve a misdirected rocket fired by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, another extremist terror group in Gaza.

In calling for the immediate cessation of violence, the department rejected the right of Israel to use force to respond to a murderous invasion, or even to free its hostages. It followed that up with a call to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, in which international relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor expressed SA’s “solidarity and support for the people of Palestine”.

Soon after, Pandor embarked on a diplomatic visit to Iran, which is widely considered a material supporter of jihadi terror groups worldwide, including Hamas. After this visit SA called for “the international community to hold Israel accountable for breaches of international law”, as it pertains to civilian casualties in Gaza. In particular, the department called for Israel to be “held accountable for war crimes, crimes against humanity and … the crime of genocide”.