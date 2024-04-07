IAN BREMMER: Nato without the US
Can the defence alliance continue to exist without a clear and credible American commitment?
The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, the most successful military alliance in history, is stronger than it’s ever been. Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine made Nato’s continuing purpose and value crystal clear, and the organisation brought in able new members Finland and Sweden. And while Russia is steadily losing soldiers, weapons and its longer-term economic resilience, it is Ukraine, not Nato, that is absorbing Russia’s blows.
But what about the future? European leaders know that Donald Trump has a solid chance of winning November’s US presidential election and that, given Trump’s history with the alliance, a Trump restoration would cast doubt on the lasting commitment of Nato’s core contributor and the credibility of the security guarantees that make the alliance so powerful...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.