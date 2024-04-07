Zelensky plans trip to SA to strengthen ties, says Pandor
Ukrainian president has indicated his intention to make an official visit as part of African charm offensive
07 April 2024 - 18:23
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky plans to pay SA an official state visit in the next few months as part of his African charm offensive amid a debilitating war with Russia.
International relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor said Zelensky indicated his intention to visit SA this year to “establish stronger trade links with SA and also wishes to discuss the nature of the relationship, which he hopes will ensue once the matter of the war has been settled...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.