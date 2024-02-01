LETTER: On the bloody side of history

An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires towards Gaza. Picture: DYLAN MARTINEZ
I strongly reject Dawie Jacobs’ assertion that SA’s approach to the Gaza conflict has positioned it “on the right side of history” with “its feet squarely on the moral high ground” siding with “the weak, the oppressed and the vulnerable” (“SA on the right side of history”, February 1).
On the contrary, the ANC’s International Court of Justice application was spurious and smacked of opportunism and guile. It had a hidden agenda, namely to distract attention from the ANC’s own abysmal record of governance in this election year. To then use Nelson Mandela’s name to bolster its position as champions of Palestine after largely discrediting his legacy is, quite frankly, nauseating.
Where was the ANC when 8,000 men and boys were murdered in cold blood in Srebrenica in July 1995? Silent. The grief and bitterness caused by the West’s (and SA’s) indifference to the genocide committed by Serbs in the Bosnian war is one of the biggest crimes against humanity. It far exceeds what’s happening in Gaza.
Where was the ANC when 2-million expelled Bosnians were forced into refugee camps by the Serbian aggressor and its backer Russia? Refugees who had been gang-raped, beaten, seen family members murdered, thrown down wells, tortured and burnt alive. Where was the ANC then? Standing with Russia. To this day SA doesn’t recognise Kosovo.
Roughly 25,000 Palestinian civilians have been killed since October 7. More women and girls get murdered by SA men in a single year. And how does one compare this figure to the 6-million Jews murdered in the Holocaust? To compare Zionism to Nazism is deplorable!
The ANC needs to focus on its own abysmal human rights abuse record and reserve its outrage for its own people who are murdered, raped, abused and ignored every day by a criminal government of greedy, uncaring, inept individuals who have brought SA to its knees.
Mark Lowe Durban
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: On the bloody side of history
The move against Israel is meant to distract the world from the ANC’s abysmal record
I strongly reject Dawie Jacobs’ assertion that SA’s approach to the Gaza conflict has positioned it “on the right side of history” with “its feet squarely on the moral high ground” siding with “the weak, the oppressed and the vulnerable” (“SA on the right side of history”, February 1).
On the contrary, the ANC’s International Court of Justice application was spurious and smacked of opportunism and guile. It had a hidden agenda, namely to distract attention from the ANC’s own abysmal record of governance in this election year. To then use Nelson Mandela’s name to bolster its position as champions of Palestine after largely discrediting his legacy is, quite frankly, nauseating.
Where was the ANC when 8,000 men and boys were murdered in cold blood in Srebrenica in July 1995? Silent. The grief and bitterness caused by the West’s (and SA’s) indifference to the genocide committed by Serbs in the Bosnian war is one of the biggest crimes against humanity. It far exceeds what’s happening in Gaza.
Where was the ANC when 2-million expelled Bosnians were forced into refugee camps by the Serbian aggressor and its backer Russia? Refugees who had been gang-raped, beaten, seen family members murdered, thrown down wells, tortured and burnt alive. Where was the ANC then? Standing with Russia. To this day SA doesn’t recognise Kosovo.
Roughly 25,000 Palestinian civilians have been killed since October 7. More women and girls get murdered by SA men in a single year. And how does one compare this figure to the 6-million Jews murdered in the Holocaust? To compare Zionism to Nazism is deplorable!
The ANC needs to focus on its own abysmal human rights abuse record and reserve its outrage for its own people who are murdered, raped, abused and ignored every day by a criminal government of greedy, uncaring, inept individuals who have brought SA to its knees.
Mark Lowe
Durban
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.