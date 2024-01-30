Despite the grotesque “victory” dance performed gleefully by members of the ANC leadership, the harsh reality is that the judgment is an embarrassing financial and diplomatic disaster for the ANC-led government and our country.
LETTER: ICJ judgment a disaster for SA
We made enemies of friends, and are seeing the consequences
The absorbing, speculative articles by Jonny Steinberg and Tauriq Moosa on possible outcomes and consequences of the International Court of Justice judgment in the SA vs Israel litigation have now been overtaken by the reality of that judgment (“Whatever the ruling in The Hague, SA wins and law loses”, and “ICJ will rule against Israel but ceasefire unlikely, experts say”, January 26).
