South Africa and Israel’s legal teams appeared at the ICJ on Thursday and Friday. Picture: International Court of Justice
Shirley de Villiers neglects to state in “Genocide or Self-defence?” (Cover Story, January 18-24) why the ANC government brought the case in the International Court of Justice.
First, it is an election year and the ANC is desperate to draw the link between Israel and apartheid South Africa, to bring apartheid back into the minds of the people, and [remind them] how the ANC saved the people from apartheid.
Second, it is to draw people’s attention away from 30 years of government corruption and mismanagement.
If the ANC brought the case on moral grounds, then it should have brought a case against Russia for the invasion of Ukraine. The ANC neglected to do so because Russia [may be] bankrolling the party. Russia might even have prompted the ANC to bring the case as a dig against the US.
The moral high ground the ANC is proclaiming for bringing the case in The Hague is simply election politics.
Jan Buurman Cape Town
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent tofmmail@fm.co.za
LETTER: ANC campaign trail goes via The Hague
The party launched its genocide case to win votes, not out of moral outrage
Shirley de Villiers neglects to state in “Genocide or Self-defence?” (Cover Story, January 18-24) why the ANC government brought the case in the International Court of Justice.
First, it is an election year and the ANC is desperate to draw the link between Israel and apartheid South Africa, to bring apartheid back into the minds of the people, and [remind them] how the ANC saved the people from apartheid.
Second, it is to draw people’s attention away from 30 years of government corruption and mismanagement.
If the ANC brought the case on moral grounds, then it should have brought a case against Russia for the invasion of Ukraine. The ANC neglected to do so because Russia [may be] bankrolling the party. Russia might even have prompted the ANC to bring the case as a dig against the US.
The moral high ground the ANC is proclaiming for bringing the case in The Hague is simply election politics.
Jan Buurman
Cape Town
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
Switzerland says criminal complaints filed against Israeli president at Davos
EDITORIAL: A risky adventure to The Hague
SA team argues case on Gaza genocide on the first day at the ICJ
Netanyahu slams SA’s ICJ genocide case
Genocide or self-defence: why South Africa’s case against Israel matters more than you think
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.