Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC campaign trail goes via The Hague

The party launched its genocide case to win votes, not out of moral outrage

25 January 2024 - 04:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
South Africa and Israel’s legal teams appeared at the ICJ on Thursday and Friday. Picture: International Court of Justice
South Africa and Israel’s legal teams appeared at the ICJ on Thursday and Friday. Picture: International Court of Justice

Shirley de Villiers neglects to state in “Genocide or Self-defence?” (Cover Story, January 18-24) why the ANC government brought the case in the International Court of Justice.

First, it is an election year and the ANC is desperate to draw the link between Israel and apartheid South Africa, to bring apartheid back into the minds of the people, and [remind them] how the ANC saved the people from apartheid.

Second, it is to draw people’s attention away from 30 years of government corruption and mismanagement.

If the ANC brought the case on moral grounds, then it should have brought a case against Russia for the invasion of Ukraine. The ANC neglected to do so because Russia [may be] bankrolling the party. Russia might even have prompted the ANC to bring the case as a dig against the US.

The moral high ground the ANC is proclaiming for bringing the case in The Hague is simply election politics.

Jan Buurman
Cape Town

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

Switzerland says criminal complaints filed against Israeli president at Davos

The office of the Swiss attorney-general would not reveal details about the nature and number of the complaints, nor who had lodged them
World
5 days ago

EDITORIAL: A risky adventure to The Hague

This cynical legal exercise by the ANC government on the Gaza issue will have lasting consequences
Opinion
6 days ago

SA team argues case on Gaza genocide on the first day at the ICJ

SA says Israel has violated the Genocide Convention to which both countries are signatories
National
2 weeks ago

Netanyahu slams SA’s ICJ genocide case

Israeli leader says ‘hypocrisy and lies’ had been presented to the International Court of Justice
World
2 weeks ago

Genocide or self-defence: why South Africa’s case against Israel matters more than you think

Taking the case to The Hague focused the world’s attention on what is happening in Gaza. It’s a bold move and one that could make waves — for South ...
Features
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
How to make money the Rupert way
Opinion / On My Mind
2.
ROB ROSE: South Africa’s bureaucrats hit peak ...
Opinion / Editor's Note
3.
SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: SA’s schools sacrificed on ...
Opinion / On My Mind
4.
EDITORIAL: Why South Africa’s matric numbers ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
EDITORIAL: DA faces Muslim backlash threat
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.