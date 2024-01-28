I think SA will gain as much from this posturing as Gambia did from its Myanmar application, which as far as I know is not that much. Israel versus Hamas is a far bigger international issue, but it makes sense to sit on the sidelines in case your country gets caught in the crossfire.
I will admit that Steinberg makes a point about SA trying to gain esteem. However I maintain this isn’t for SA’s good, but for the ANC’s vanity. There’s a big difference.
Finally, Steinberg says “perhaps because lawyers are lawyers, and to get up each morning they must believe in the force of law”. Well, “perhaps” is the key word. In my experience lawyers lawyer for filthy lucre — justice and principle are seldom considered.
Paul Kearney Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: ANC’s vanity is at stake
SA is trying to gain esteem at ICJ case against Israel
Jonny Steinberg must surely be winding us up (“Whatever the ruling in The Hague, SA wins and law loses”, January 26).
Paul Kearney
Via BusinessLIVE
