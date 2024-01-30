LETTER: No, might is not right

Jonny Steinberg, one of Business Day’s most insightful and admired columnists, inexplicably failed to observe the distinction between normative claims and empirical reality in his most recent column (“Whatever ruling in The Hague, SA wins and law loses,” January 26).
He makes the case that if the International Court of Justice (ICJ) orders a ceasefire (an order that the court, delivering its judgment on the nine provisional measures SA demanded, ultimately did not grant, though it granted all the remaining eight) and Israel ignores its ruling, it will discredit the legitimacy and standing of the ICJ. The opposite is the case. It will be Israel that will lose legitimacy and standing in the court of public opinion if it refuses to abide by the ICJ’s ruling.
The validity of the norms of international law, including the norms embodied in the Genocide Convention of 1948, is not impugned or undermined by their non-observance on the part of the accused party, in this case Israel. To believe that the failure to abide by the norms of international law invalidates those norms is to commit a logical fallacy: norms do not lose their validity because the accused party fails to abide by them.
If that were the case, the power of might would always trump the power of law. That is not the world in which we should aspire to live, even though it is often the world in which we are forced to live. Norms of international law are the lights guiding us to a more just and equitable world, and noncompliance with them in no way undermines their normative validity. To believe otherwise is to believe that might is right, a belief I am sure Steinberg, whose writings have displayed a high degree of moral discernment, would reject with utter contempt.
Maurizio Passerin d’Entreves Professor emeritus, University of Cape Town
