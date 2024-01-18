LETTER: Zuma tactics won’t work in The Hague

South Africa's Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola and the delegation stand as judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) hear a request for emergency measures by South Africa, who asked the court to order Israel to stop its military actions in Gaza and to desist from what South Africa says are genocidal acts committed against Palestinians during the war with Hamas in Gaza, in The Hague on January 11, 2024. Picture: GCIS
I refer to those who are “concerned that Israel may not comply with a ceasefire order from the International Court of Justice” and advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi’s expectation that the ICJ would “shortly deliver an order in SA’s case”.
I suggest that both may be jumping the gun, since following Israel’s forensic rebuttal of the charge against it I find it hard to believe that any lawyer genuinely believes there will be any such order.
SA was unfortunately exposed as having embraced the litigation tactics of Jacob Zuma and his lawyers: a spurious case brought with ulterior motives; a disregard for the precedents in respect of the core requirement of intent; misrepresentations; cherry-picked facts; omission of exculpatory evidence; and the odd blatant lie.
These tactics have worked in SA, but I doubt that they can survive the trip to The Hague.
Sydney Kaye Cape Town
