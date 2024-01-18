Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Zuma tactics won’t work in The Hague

No lawyer can really believe a ceasefire order will come from the International Court of Justice

18 January 2024 - 15:15
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
South Africa's Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola and the delegation stand as judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) hear a request for emergency measures by South Africa, who asked the court to order Israel to stop its military actions in Gaza and to desist from what South Africa says are genocidal acts committed against Palestinians during the war with Hamas in Gaza, in The Hague on January 11, 2024. Picture: GCIS
South Africa's Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola and the delegation stand as judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) hear a request for emergency measures by South Africa, who asked the court to order Israel to stop its military actions in Gaza and to desist from what South Africa says are genocidal acts committed against Palestinians during the war with Hamas in Gaza, in The Hague on January 11, 2024. Picture: GCIS

I refer to those who are “concerned that Israel may not comply with a ceasefire order from the International Court of Justice” and advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi’s expectation that the ICJ would “shortly deliver an order in SAs case”.

I suggest that both may be jumping the gun, since following Israel’s forensic rebuttal of the charge against it I find it hard to believe that any lawyer genuinely believes there will be any such order.

SA was unfortunately exposed as having embraced the litigation tactics of Jacob Zuma and his lawyers: a spurious case brought with ulterior motives; a disregard for the precedents in respect of the core requirement of intent; misrepresentations; cherry-picked facts; omission of exculpatory evidence; and the odd blatant lie. 

These tactics have worked in SA, but I doubt that they can survive the trip to The Hague. 

Sydney Kaye
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number. 

Genocide or self-defence: why South Africa’s case against Israel matters more than you think

Taking the case to The Hague focused the world’s attention on what is happening in Gaza. It’s a bold move and one that could make waves — for South ...
Features
1 day ago

SA expects court order on Israel case soon

Israel’s legal team asked the court to reject SA’s requests and throw the case out of court
National
3 days ago

SA’s genocide case against Israel may end up at UN Security Council, says expert

That would be the result of not complying with an International Court of Justice Gaza ceasefire order
National
6 days ago

BIG READ: Why we must support SA’s legal action against Israel

Apart from saving children’s lives in Gaza, much else is to be gained at the International Court of Justice
Life
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
EDITORIAL: Nzimande echoes Zuma’s student loan ...
Opinion
2.
CHRIS THURMAN: Art fair creates a space for ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LUNGILE MASHELE: A sound Integrated Resource ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: Fall of Durban tourism
Opinion / Letters
5.
KATHARINE CHILD: US media could learn from slow ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.