It doesn’t really matter what plan the government comes up with; it lacks the human capital and is unable to implement anything. Minorities generally, and whites specifically, have been legislated out of the public space, and the cadre deployment policy has resulted in state-owned enterprises, some of which are essential to the economy, collapsing.
Capital available for investment is one thing, but the demand for, and implementation of, capital projects is another altogether. Regardless of monetary and fiscal policy, if growth plans cannot be carried out due to weak government capacity, state-led growth will not take place.
The ANC despises the private sector (which has almost unlimited access to funding should the correct environment exist), and has placed all sorts of impediments in the way of this sector (think of the Mining Charter and all the racial legislation). This prevents growth, especially for SMMEs.
The state is incapable and the only other sector that can contribute to growth is being crippled by ANC ideology. It doesn’t matter how we slice and dice it, it all comes back to the same elephant in the room — an incapable and predatory state.
Ian Ferguson Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Plans don’t matter, the state is unable to implement anything
Minorities have made way for cadre deployees as ideology reigns
Duma Gqubule’s column refers (“So-called NDP simply does not exist”, October 3).
It doesn’t really matter what plan the government comes up with; it lacks the human capital and is unable to implement anything. Minorities generally, and whites specifically, have been legislated out of the public space, and the cadre deployment policy has resulted in state-owned enterprises, some of which are essential to the economy, collapsing.
Capital available for investment is one thing, but the demand for, and implementation of, capital projects is another altogether. Regardless of monetary and fiscal policy, if growth plans cannot be carried out due to weak government capacity, state-led growth will not take place.
The ANC despises the private sector (which has almost unlimited access to funding should the correct environment exist), and has placed all sorts of impediments in the way of this sector (think of the Mining Charter and all the racial legislation). This prevents growth, especially for SMMEs.
The state is incapable and the only other sector that can contribute to growth is being crippled by ANC ideology. It doesn’t matter how we slice and dice it, it all comes back to the same elephant in the room — an incapable and predatory state.
Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
LETTER: IDC excludes minorities
LETTER: Why punish Unterhalter again?
LETTER: Woke newspapers should wake up
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.