LETTER: Woke newspapers should wake up

State capture and corruption accused participants such as the Guptas with ANN7, and Iqbal Survé with Independent News, didn’t do the newspaper industry any favours. If the spend from the government side was not politically allocated, as it was to the above-mentioned entities, that would be a good start.
Yes, business can and should help, but the newspapers do not do themselves any favours by not allowing true freedom of speech in their comment sections, and by publishing so many woke-of-centre articles.
The first 30 years of post-apartheid SA have been difficult to report accurately, but few journos (mostly left-leaning) can connect the dots between why SA is failing and the ANC’s corruption, mismanagement and cadre deployment. It is as if the memo never quite gets to where it should.
Certainly, many people overseas (in the socialist-inclined countries of Scandinavia and Europe) are stuck in a strange disbelief/amnesia phase, still believing SA is in a post-apartheid honeymoon period and the entity they invested in so heavily (the ANC) can do no wrong.
So if news reporting does not call out unconstitutional behaviour by the ANC instantly, or the ANC’s blatant corruption timeously, readers are left in a position that could be called a woke hiatus, while having their sustainable futures stolen from them.
I didn’t see much in the media confronting Saudi Arabia for killing Jamal Khashoggi, for example, or taking Zimbabwe to task for stealing yet another election. Yet the ANC is best of buddies with both, and the sporting world is now in bed with the Saudis through LIV Golf, among others. But that’s all okay, because they have the money.
It should not be difficult to report the truth.
K Hattingh Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Woke newspapers should wake up
Peter Bruce’s column refers (“It’s hard times for newspapers — business should help out”, October 5).
State capture and corruption accused participants such as the Guptas with ANN7, and Iqbal Survé with Independent News, didn’t do the newspaper industry any favours. If the spend from the government side was not politically allocated, as it was to the above-mentioned entities, that would be a good start.
Yes, business can and should help, but the newspapers do not do themselves any favours by not allowing true freedom of speech in their comment sections, and by publishing so many woke-of-centre articles.
The first 30 years of post-apartheid SA have been difficult to report accurately, but few journos (mostly left-leaning) can connect the dots between why SA is failing and the ANC’s corruption, mismanagement and cadre deployment. It is as if the memo never quite gets to where it should.
Certainly, many people overseas (in the socialist-inclined countries of Scandinavia and Europe) are stuck in a strange disbelief/amnesia phase, still believing SA is in a post-apartheid honeymoon period and the entity they invested in so heavily (the ANC) can do no wrong.
So if news reporting does not call out unconstitutional behaviour by the ANC instantly, or the ANC’s blatant corruption timeously, readers are left in a position that could be called a woke hiatus, while having their sustainable futures stolen from them.
I didn’t see much in the media confronting Saudi Arabia for killing Jamal Khashoggi, for example, or taking Zimbabwe to task for stealing yet another election. Yet the ANC is best of buddies with both, and the sporting world is now in bed with the Saudis through LIV Golf, among others. But that’s all okay, because they have the money.
It should not be difficult to report the truth.
K Hattingh
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
PETER BRUCE: It’s hard times for newspapers — business should help out
CHRIS ROPER: Banking on BS
Independent Media to cut at least 40% of jobs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.