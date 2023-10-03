DUMA GQUBULE: So-called NDP simply does not exist
The National Development Plan was a vision without a plan — in other words just a dream
The National Development Plan (NDP) is a joke. The National Planning Commission (NPC) is also a joke. And its 10-year review of the so-called plan is one of the worst documents I’ve ever read, with lame recommendations that will not get SA out of its deep economic crisis.
The NPC could not get its head around the fact we are dealing with a macroeconomic policy issue, and that the permanent austerity of the past decade is the main reason for the failure to meet any of the NDP’s most important economic targets. ..
