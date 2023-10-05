Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Why punish Unterhalter again?

Latest snub of highly qualified judge has everything to do with poison of politics

05 October 2023 - 16:57
Judge David Unterhalter. Picture: SUPPLIED
Judge David Unterhalter. Picture: SUPPLIED

Why is David Unterhalter being punished? (“JSC recommends Kathree-Setiloane and Kgoele, but not Unterhalter, for SCA”, October 4). What more can he do to prove his competence? Is his crime being white? A Jew? Or male?

The latest snub by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has nothing to do with the law and everything to do with the poison of politics. It does not make sense otherwise. 

The JSC has chosen to be a political player rather than protect the constitution. Are they saying young white children have no place in this country?

The year 1994 was supposed to be a proverbial line in the sand of history to say never again shall we discriminate on the basis of gender, race, religion or class.

The JSC should guide and protect the values of the constitution, but if its commissioners are themselves guilty of discrimination the body should be disbanded and a new body led by lawyers should take its place.

Our country belongs to all who live in it. By behaving as it is the JSC is undermining the constitution. 

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane 
Via email

