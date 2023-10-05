Opinion / Letters

LETTER: IDC excludes minorities

05 October 2023 - 17:46
Your editorial opinion refers (“The IDC is a minnow in a sea of troubles”, October 4).

The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) is a political organisation, not an economic one. It is more concerned with transformation (read racial profiling) than assisting businesses/potential businesses with the best chance of success.

Try to raise a loan from the IDC without BEE credentials and see how far you get. Yet minorities continue to play a big role in the economic wellbeing of this country.

Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE

