Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Harder realities in the face of optimism

Growth drivers may be coming to the fore, but at current rates South Africans are getting poorer

25 September 2023 - 19:05
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

I have always appreciated Roelof Botha’s insights and what seem like contrarian views (“Growth drivers coming to the fore”, September 21). I appreciate the way he offers insights that improve my understanding, and he is optimistic.

Some thoughts, though: real 0.3% GDP growth is negative real GDP growth per capita, which means SA citizens will on average be worse off.

How should expenditure on renewables be counted? Certainly it is capital formation, but it is arguably being offset by depreciation and capital destruction at Eskom if we are still undergoing load-shedding.

I wonder how many electricity-generating fuel (coal) exporting countries are importing as much electricity-generating fuel (diesel) as us? This speaks of the failure of Eskom.

Greg Becker
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

ROELOF BOTHA and DARYL SWANEPOEL: Growth drivers coming to the fore

Everything from capital formation recovering to rising inventory build-up and imports of machinery and equipment point to a turnaround
Opinion
4 days ago

Twin deficits to push rand to new lows, HSBC forecasts

HSBC forecasts a retreat to R19.50/$ by year end
Markets
5 days ago

SA can’t crack the inequality curse. Why, and what can be done?

SA should rather be thinking about how to direct the benefits of economic growth and redistribution policies to benefit those at the bottom end
National
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
LETTER: ANC’s ‘foolish policies’ make perfect ...
Opinion / Letters
2.
KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Heritage can be used to ...
Opinion
3.
LETTER: Harder realities in the face of optimism
Opinion / Letters
4.
LETTER: A load of drivel, Mr Gordhan
Opinion / Letters
5.
How to stop the abuse of SA’s court system
Opinion

Related Articles

Hawkish Reserve Bank opts to hold rates steady

Economy

HILARY JOFFE: Here’s hoping Kganyago’s successor will clobber as he does

Opinion / Columnists

No cuts for infrastructure and social services, Godongwana tells MPs

Economy

RICARDO SMITH: Never waste a good inflation print

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.