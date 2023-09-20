Twin deficits to push rand to new depths, HSBC forecasts
HSBC forecasts a retreat to R19.50/$ by year end
20 September 2023 - 05:00
The rand is headed to a new low against the dollar as it faces a double whammy of a worsening fiscal position and a widening current account deficit, boding ill for importers and threatening to drive up prices at a time when the Reserve Bank’s victory against inflation seemed in sight.
In a note to clients this week, HSBC analysts said that while the Bank has tried to tame inflation and made the rand one of the emerging-market currencies that offer attractive real rates, this has not been enough to shield it from external shocks and internal weaknesses...
